Layer secures USD 2.3 million in pre-seed investment

Joined by a group of executives, including Square, Plaid, Unit, and Check, Better Tomorrow Ventures invested USD 2.3 million in Layer in a bid to support the expansion of its operations and services. Layer plans to leverage the capital injection to introduce its solutions to more small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) software platforms throughout 2024. Also, the company intends to grow its team of four across engineering and business operations roles.
