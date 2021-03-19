|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Landbay and Allica Bank launches partnership worth EUR 1.4 bln

Friday 19 March 2021 13:23 CET | News

Property-focused alternative lender Landbay and Allica Bank have launched a five-year partnership worth EUR 1.4 billion.

The deal will see EUR 278 million of residential buy-to-let mortgages originated by the former and funded by the latter.

Landbay has institutional funding arrangements via its marketplace model that includes banks, funds, and securitisation programmes. Landbay’s new deal with Allica Bank comes in addition to some funding deals secured over the past 12 months. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, partnership, funding
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like