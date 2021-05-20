|
KPMG Australia, nCino partner for improved customer experience

Thursday 20 May 2021 12:22 CET | News

KPMG Australia has partnered with US-based fintech company nCino to help financial institutions transform the customer experience while improving middle and back-office operations.

The alliance will see KPMG support Australian banking clients through the deployment of nCino’s Bank Operating System to provide a fluid experience across devices, channels, and products while offering increased efficiency, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

A typical customer now expects to interact with a financial institution in several different ways. KPMG Australia is working with nCino to fulfil banking customer needs and expectations. nCino serves financial institution customers of all sizes and complexities, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions and new market entrants, such as challenger banks.


Keywords: partnership, digital banking, fintech, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
