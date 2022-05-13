KlariVis, MX to serve financial institutions with data-driven insights

Enterprise dashboard and analytics solution provider KlariVis has partnered with Open Finance solutions provider MX Technologies.
Together, KlariVis and MX will seek to empower financial institutions with new data-driven capabilities and financial insights to equip leaders to make more informed decisions and uncover additional revenue and growth opportunities.
KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an interactive enterprise dashboard and analytics platform. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions with insights and an infrastructure to improve elements of their tech stack while driving profitability, productivity, and performance, says the official press release.
The MX Data Engine helps financial institutions and fintech companies transform transaction data to better understand consumer profiles, measure performance gaps, and identify new areas of investment. By partnering with MX, KlariVis will be able to offer its clients data insights that provide additional breadth and scope to the KlariVis reporting and analytics platform.
