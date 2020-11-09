|
KESHO, Credit Kudos partner to help credit unions

Monday 9 November 2020 14:28 CET | News

UK-based Omnio, a banking-as-a-service platform fintech, has announced that its credit union business KESHO has agreed a partnership with Credit Kudos.

Credit Kudos is an FCA-authorised challenger credit reference agency and open banking account information service provider (AISP). Through Credit Kudos’ direct connections to the UK’s banks - via open banking - the company helps lenders, brokers, and financial institutions make credit decisions based on real-time data and insights.

The partnership between KESHO and Credit Kudos represents a step on the companies’ roadmap to deliver products and services to the credit union industry. By providing more data and analysis to try to make lending fair and equitable, credit unions will be able to lend money with new insights and better risk management.

By aggregating and interpreting a borrower’s transaction data, Credit Kudos helps lenders assess creditworthiness and therefore lend responsibly.


