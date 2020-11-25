KashFlow, Yapily to offer digital bookkeeping to SMEs

Through partnering with Yapily, KashFlow customers can connect and extract account information from within the KashFlow portal - providing them with one single source of information about their business’ financial health.
Typically, bookkeeping has been a manual and tedious task for business owners. The integration of Yapily’s open banking API enables KashFlow to remove the manual labour for its SME customers, when it comes to invoicing, reconciliation, and payroll.
KashFlow is an online bookkeeping and payroll solution. It provides cloud-based accounting software for accountancy firms and SMEs. As representatives from Yapily say, the new collaboration consolidates the company’s intention of operating in an Open Banking environment, providing infrastructure for their partners to take advantage of.
