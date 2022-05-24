JPMorgan warns British digital bank arm could top USD 1 billion in losses in the next years

According to declarations offered to Financial Times, company officials have stated that JPMorgan, the largest US bank by assets, estimated that losses on the venture would be about USD 450 million in 2022 and a similar amount for the next few years. Officials added that the business would get back on track financially afterwards, depending on its ability to execute on its strategy.
JPMorgan so far has made two outside investments to help with the efforts, a buyout of British robo-adviser Nutmeg and a minority stake in the Brazilian digital bank C6.
Since its launch in September, Chase in the UK had attracted over 500,000 customers and amassed over USD 10 billion in deposits, according to FT.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions