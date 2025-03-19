Subscribe
News

Jaris launches onboarding solution for ISOs, processors, and banks

Wednesday 19 March 2025 09:04 CET | News

Embedded financial services provider Jaris has announced the launch of a new onboarding solution that aims to meet the needs of independent sales organisations (ISOs), processors, banks, and platforms. 

Focusing on scaling efficiency, Jaris allows merchants to apply for payment processing services and a suite of value-added solutions, including business lending, instant payouts, and banking services, via a single, pre-populated application. By delivering a range of products through a single platform, the company supports ISOs, processors, banks, and platforms in augmenting how they serve their customers while also advancing their operations and increasing revenue.

Through the newly launched solution, Jaris seeks to assist payments-enabled partners in facilitating merchant success with efficient onboarding and flexible financial products while minimising risks and increasing profitability.

Potential benefits 

Among the capabilities provided by Jaris’ new onboarding solution, the company mentions:

  • Embedded software stack that simplifies the merchant onboarding process and ensures compliance across the merchant portfolio;

  • Equip merchants with a digital onboarding experience which includes pre-populated forms, Plaid bank account validation, and real-time error management, in turn supporting clean data collection;

  • Increased revenue for partners by delivering access to capital via a suite of pre-configured services to merchants;

  • Ability to be integrated within partner platforms, providing flexibility and control over branding and functionality.

Through its services, Jaris aims to allow partners to remain competitive in the market by facilitating flexible, customised solutions that meet the needs, demands, and preferences of merchants. The company intends to enable ISOs, processors, platforms, and banks to offer financial products that assist merchants in their development strategy. Commenting on the news, representatives from Jaris mentioned that, by merging payment processing with embedded business lending, instant payouts, and banking services into an optimal onboarding experience, their company plans to help partners advance their operations, minimise risk, and offer financial tools to their customers in a simplified manner.

