Jaris launches onboarding solution for ISOs, processors, and banks

Focusing on scaling efficiency, Jaris allows merchants to apply for payment processing services and a suite of value-added solutions, including business lending, instant payouts, and banking services, via a single, pre-populated application. By delivering a range of products through a single platform, the company supports ISOs, processors, banks, and platforms in augmenting how they serve their customers while also advancing their operations and increasing revenue.
Through the newly launched solution, Jaris seeks to assist payments-enabled partners in facilitating merchant success with efficient onboarding and flexible financial products while minimising risks and increasing profitability.
Embedded software stack that simplifies the merchant onboarding process and ensures compliance across the merchant portfolio;
Equip merchants with a digital onboarding experience which includes pre-populated forms, Plaid bank account validation, and real-time error management, in turn supporting clean data collection;
Increased revenue for partners by delivering access to capital via a suite of pre-configured services to merchants;
Ability to be integrated within partner platforms, providing flexibility and control over branding and functionality.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions