News

Itau upgrades iti to anticipate Open Finance in Brazil

Thursday 12 August 2021 11:38 CET | News

iti, Itau Unibanco's free digital account, has released a feature that anticipates the Brazilian Open Finance coming into operation: the balance aggregator, according to decisionreport.com.br

The functionality allows users to view, in an integrated way, how much money they have in different accounts at Itau. Now, it will be available to iti customers who also have a checking and/or savings account at Itau through the integration of internal APIs between the bank and iti.

To gain first-hand access to this experience, users will need to release sharing information on the iti app, which should be in its most up-to-date version. It is estimated that soon it will also be possible to consolidate the balance of other financial institutions and that the balance aggregator will be extended to the entire iti public, after the sharing of data from Open Finance clients in Brazil.

With the balance aggregator, iti eligible customers will be able to have more comfort and control over their finances, with an integrated view of the money available in the different accounts and relying on the security of Itau.


More: Link


Keywords: product upgrade, Open Finance, digital banking, bank account
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Brazil
Banking & Fintech

