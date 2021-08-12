Itau upgrades iti to anticipate Open Finance in Brazil

The functionality allows users to view, in an integrated way, how much money they have in different accounts at Itau. Now, it will be available to iti customers who also have a checking and/or savings account at Itau through the integration of internal APIs between the bank and iti.
To gain first-hand access to this experience, users will need to release sharing information on the iti app, which should be in its most up-to-date version. It is estimated that soon it will also be possible to consolidate the balance of other financial institutions and that the balance aggregator will be extended to the entire iti public, after the sharing of data from Open Finance clients in Brazil.
With the balance aggregator, iti eligible customers will be able to have more comfort and control over their finances, with an integrated view of the money available in the different accounts and relying on the security of Itau.
