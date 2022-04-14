Itaú Unibanco, TOTVS agree to offer financial services

The two companies will focus on the distribution of integrated financial services to TOTVS' management systems, based on data intelligence and aimed at corporate customers and their entire chain of suppliers, customers, and employees. The new company, derived from TOTVS' Techfin operation, has as its main objective to expand and simplify access to personalised financial services that are fully integrated into management systems (ERP). The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by regulatory bodies.
The agreement establishes that Itaú Unibanco becomes a partner in TOTVS' Techfin operation with a 50% interest in the company's capital stock, which will hold the Techfin and Supplier assets, through the following contributions: funding commitment for current and future operations; credit expertise and development of new financial products; and financial contributions.
The partnership creates a company that will combine technology and financial solutions, adding the complementary expertise of the partners to offer corporate customers, in an agile and integrated way, the best experiences for contracting products directly on the platforms already offered by TOTVS. Throughout the development of the joint venture, TOTVS customers will be able to contract a complete range of financial products, such as credit, cash management, anticipation, and others, combining the intelligent use of data for better conditions and an improved contracting and usage experience. Over time, other products and services will be added that will allow TOTVS customers to have at their disposal a complete financial ecosystem for day-to-day operations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions