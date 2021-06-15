|
News

Itau Unibanco, Omie launch platform for SMEs

Tuesday 15 June 2021 13:48 CET | News

Brazil-based bank Itau Unibanco has launched the Itaú Meu Negócios platform, with non-banking products and services for small and medium-sized companies, according to NeoFeed

In addition to complementing its traditional portfolio with this profile, the launch brings the inclusion of offers developed outside the bank’s limits. The partner chosen to kick off the platform is Omie. Founded in 2013, the startup has a portfolio of cloud management software aimed at SMEs and has already raised more than BRL 100 million from investors such as Astella Investimentos and Riverwood Capital.

Omie's portfolio will be offered to 1.5 million SMEs that have some relationship with Itaú Unibanco. The startup will give access to its portfolio of 65,000 customers, which has been adding, on average, 4,000 new companies every month.


