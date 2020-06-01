Sections
News

Itaú Private Bank International selects Temenos SaaS to power international banking

Monday 1 June 2020 10:34 CET | News

Brazil-based Banco Itaú and Banco Itaú International have extended their relationship with Temenos to deploy Temenos Infinity Wealth and Temenos Transact on Temenos SaaS.
Temenos’ cloud-native, cloud-agnostic, API-first technology will power the bank’s international private banking operations on a universal wealth management platform with spanning back-office processing through to front-office portfolio management. Temenos SaaS will provide a resilient, secure, and fully compliant service to power Itaú’s private banking operations in Switzerland and the US.

According to Business Wire, Itaú Private Bank International has selected Temenos Infinity Wealth and Temenos Transact delivered by Temenos SaaS to gain synergies and efficiencies across its global operations by implementing a single digital wealth platform.


More: Link


Keywords: One Bank, Itaú Private Bank International, Itaú Unibanco Group, Temenos, SaaS, banking, Brazil, Temenos Infinity Wealth, Temenos Transact, API, technology, banks, banking, Switzerland, US
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
