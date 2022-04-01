|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Israel-based RiseUp raises USD 30 mln

Friday 15 April 2022 13:25 CET | News

Fintech startup RiseUp has announced the completion of a USD 30 million Series B funding round to upgrade its money-saving digital platform for its customers and expand its global activities, according to nocamels.com

The round was led by investment firm Corner Ventures alongside participation from early-stage growth funds Aleph and Latitude, as well as social finance investor Sir Ronald Cohen, chairman of The Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG). RiseUp’s latest capital brings its total funding to more than USD 50 million.

Founded in 2017, RiseUp’s platform analyses a user’s spending data to predict future transactions, generates a snapshot of their financial situation, and sends it to the customer via WhatsApp’s messaging service. This enables users to manage their expenses and save money on a more consistent basis. RiseUp was reportedly the first startup to initiate Open Banking partnerships in Israel, and it currently collaborates with Bank Discount and Bank Leumi.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, funding, Open Banking, fintech, startup
Categories: Online & Mobile Banking
Companies: RiseUp
Countries: Israel
This article is part of category

Banking News & Fintech News

::: more

RiseUp

|
Discover all the Company news on RiseUp and other articles related to RiseUp in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like