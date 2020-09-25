|
ISO 20022 migration to continue despite delays, Deutsche Bank paper

Friday 25 September 2020 13:05 CET | News

Deutsche Bank has released a new ‘Guide to ISO 20022 migration’ whitepaper, which offers an update regarding industry shift to the de facto global standard for financial messaging: ISO 20022.

This paper comes at a time when the ISO 20022 migration suffered delays, with a number of changes to existing timelines and strategies from SWIFT and the world’s major market infrastructures having been announced in 2020. The paper explores the latest developments, including SWIFT’s year-long postponement of the migration in the correspondent banking space, according to the official press release. 

The decision meets industry calls for a delay and also provides time to build the new central Transaction Management Platform (TMP) – a core feature of SWIFT’s new strategy that will allow the industry to move away from point-to-point messaging and towards central transaction processing. It also details the wave of action that has been seen by market infrastructures around the world – with many, including the ECB, EBA CLEARING and the Bank of England, announcing revised migration approaches.

