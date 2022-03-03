|
News

IRIS and Revolut team up

Thursday 3 March 2022 13:13 CET | News

IRIS Software Group (IRIS) has partnered with Revolut to give employees access to their salaries when they want and need.

The partnership aims to allow companies using IRIS Cascade, a HR system, to give their employees access to Revolut’s ‘On-Demand Pay’ product, which provides early salary access. It also aims at giving Revolut Business customers access to IRIS’ Staffology Payroll solution for instant payroll processing.

By partnering with Revolut, companies that use IRIS Cascade can choose to give their employees use of Revolut’s ‘On Demand Pay’ tool to access part of their earned wages in advance, enabling them to stay on top of their personal finances.

The partnership also provides the opportunity to Revolut Business customers to complete payroll at the push of a button using Staffology by IRIS, the online HR and payroll software that frees up admin staff to focus on more value-adding activities that can support business growth.


