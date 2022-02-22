Investitionsbank Berlin offsets CO2 emissions

The IBB is the business development bank of Berlin for SMEs, start-ups, and founders, that aims to fund the Berlin economy. It announced in 2021 that it intended to make its banking operations climate-neutral. This means that all unavoidable emissions, which amount to 2500 tons in total, have been fully offset through climate protection projects.
Currently, the bank is supporting two environmental projects, namely a regional one in which trees are being planted, and the IBB is making a contribution to wind energy generation in the province of Hebei in China. According to an IBB representative, the “climate neutral” label shows the banks commitment to climate protection and its sustainability strategy.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions