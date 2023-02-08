Subscribe
News

InvestGlass partners with Arab Bank for digital onboarding and portfolio management

Wednesday 8 February 2023 14:24 CET | News

Switzerland-based fintech specialist in sales and automation InvestGlass has announced a partnership with Arab Bank.

After 30 months of joint efforts, Arab Bank has selected the InvestGlass solution for its digital onboarding, customer lifecycle management, portfolio management, and customer portal. According to an InvestGlass representative, Arab Bank is the first private bank to provide such support in building a whole new fintech banking. The new cooperation aims to provide faster tools to establish complex bank accounts and advisory services.


InvestGlass' bespoke end-to-end solution plans to enable Arab Bank to stay ahead of client-centric technologies without neglecting security, privacy, or client-side interactions. Furthermore, the solution will also enable advisors to analyse portfolio risks quickly and efficiently and to seize opportunities to always offer individual financial advice in accordance with the latest rules and regulations. 

InvestGlass’ services

InvestGlass is an automation solution for sales and compliance. Their cloud solution offers a range of automation tools that aim to make sales more productive. The fintech is built on five pillars, namely digital onboarding, CRM, portfolio management, marketing automation, and investor portal. With InvestGlass, companies can engage their customers, control their investment portfolios, and market services more effectively. InvestGlass uses the latest AI technology like GPT3 to take banking productivity to the next level.

InvestGlass partners with Arab Bank for digital onboarding and portfolio management

The InvestGlass code is proprietary and Swiss. This positioning is directed at banks, brokers, or other industrial companies looking for a “non-US CRM” to host on their servers. The company is fully privately owned and is currently expanding into the Arabian Gulf region to bring its private banking and neobank knowledge to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and beyond.

 

Arab Bank’s offers

Arab Bank Switzerland has the status of a recognised Swiss bank, meaning it is also subject to all Swiss banking laws, rules and regulations and is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Arab Bank (Switzerland) is an independent sister company of Arab Bank and can rely on a broad branch network in the Middle East.


Arab Bank Switzerland acts as a partner to established businesses, wealthy individuals, and entrepreneurs with strong ties in the MENA region. Their offering includes asset management, investment advisory, discretionary management, family office services, and a new suite of alternative investment options in real estate, joint ventures, and private equity. A wide range of Treasury Services are also available to clients, including advice on investments and hedging, as well as support in managing risk and opportunities in capital and forex markets.

