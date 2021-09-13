|
Interswitch partners Codebase Technologies

Monday 13 September 2021 14:21 CET | News

Interswitch has partnered with Codebase Technologies (CBT), a global Open API Banking solution provider, to accelerate the digital banking transformation across the African continent.

Codebase Technologies’ Digibanc SaaS platform complements Interswitch’s existing payments and digital banking offering, helping to broaden access to financial services for Africans, driving financial inclusion across the continent.

Digibanc SaaS, hosted by Interswitch, will enable financial institutions in West and East Africa with full front-to-back SaaS capabilities through a rapid and cost-effective deployment model, allowing true economies of scale. Working with the Codebase Technologies team will help Interswitch to broaden its current digital offering, whilst leveraging Interswitch’s brand recognition to increase the reach and visibility of Digiban SaaS in Africa.


Keywords: partnership, financial services, digitalisation, SaaS, Open Banking, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Africa
