Insurtech bolttech secures USD 180 mln series A

The investment was led by Activant, joined by investors including Tony Fadell – Principal at Future Shape, Alpha Leonis Partners, Dowling Capital Partners, B. Riley Venture Capital, and Tarsadia Investments. The investment round values bolttech at more than USD 1 billion, giving the insurtech unicorn status only one year after its launch in 2020.
With a vision to connect people with more ways to protect the things they value, bolttech was formed to transform the way insurance is bought and sold. With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products. The company’s insurance exchange transacts USD 5 billion in premiums on the platform, providing a gateway to more than 5,000 products and 150 insurance providers.
Supported by a team of 1,400 employees, bolttech works with partners such as insurers, telcos, retailers, banks, ecommerce, and digital destinations, to embed insurance into their customer journeys at the point of need. To date, bolttech has built a global footprint that serves more than 7.7 million customers in 14 markets across 3 continents – North America, Asia, and Europe, with licences in 50 states in the US and several key markets in Asia and Europe-wide.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions