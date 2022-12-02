ING Germany partners with Viafintech for new cash service offer

ING Germany is expanding its offering with a new service for current accounts. From 29 November 2022, "ING Cash" will give customers the opportunity to make deposits and withdrawals on their checking accounts at over 12,000 participating retail partners in Germany.
A barcode is then shown on the smartphone display, which is scanned at the checkout. When withdrawing money, the customer receives the amount directly at the cash register. When depositing, the amount is handed to the cashier. The paid-in or paid-out amount is then immediately registered in the account and a push message is sent to users via the Banking to Go app.
