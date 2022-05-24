ING Germany and Amazon expand cooperation with flexible credit line

In addition to the loan offer with fixed loan amounts that has been available since 2020, eligible Amazon sales partners will have access to a further source of financing called the "Flexkredit". The offer consists of a revolving credit line with a limit of between EUR 10,000 and 750,000 and can be used flexibly.
Amazon acts as a credit broker in the programme and presents "Flexkredit" offers to eligible sellers in Seller Central, Amazon's seller portal. Interested parties are then forwarded to the ING Germany website, where they can submit a loan application. The product is checked, paid out, and managed by ING. Via ING's "Business Banking Home" online banking, sellers can access their credit line at any time. According to an ING Germany representative, the introduction of the flex loan is advancing ING’s embedded finance offering in Germany for small and medium-sized companies and expanding their business banking division.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions