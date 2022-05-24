|
ING Germany and Amazon expand cooperation with flexible credit line

Tuesday 24 May 2022

Banking and financial services company ING Germany and ecommerce company Amazon have announced expanding their partnership in order to offer a flexible credit line.

In addition to the loan offer with fixed loan amounts that has been available since 2020, eligible Amazon sales partners will have access to a further source of financing called the "Flexkredit". The offer consists of a revolving credit line with a limit of between EUR 10,000 and 750,000 and can be used flexibly.

Amazon acts as a credit broker in the programme and presents "Flexkredit" offers to eligible sellers in Seller Central, Amazon's seller portal. Interested parties are then forwarded to the ING Germany website, where they can submit a loan application. The product is checked, paid out, and managed by ING. Via ING's "Business Banking Home" online banking, sellers can access their credit line at any time. According to an ING Germany representative, the introduction of the flex loan is advancing ING’s embedded finance offering in Germany for small and medium-sized companies and expanding their business banking division. 


