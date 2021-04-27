|
News

imimobile teams up with Tesco Bank to increase its usage of mobile banking application

Tuesday 27 April 2021 13:49 CET | News

Global cloud communications software and solutions provider, imimobile, has teamed up with Tesco Bank to improve its customer interactions and increase usage of its mobile banking appliacation.


Tesco Bank is looking to encourage more customers to use its Mobile Banking App for all their banking needs. Tesco Bank introduced push notifications to its credit card customers for transaction alerts and credit limit reminders, allowing customers to prevent any additional charges and enable prompt action to be taken for suspected fraudulent transactions.

The imiconnect platform helps Tesco Bank to manage its customer communications via its Mobile Banking App. The timely notifications delivered by imiconnect have given Tesco Bank’s customers more control over how they manage their finances and have also helped the bank to stay compliant with customer contact regulations.

The bank also plans to use the imiconnect platform to introduce customer verification use cases as part of PSD2 regulations. 


