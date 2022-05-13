ICICI Bank introduces digital ecosystem for MSMEs

The ecosystem, which offers an array of solutions, brings forth a shift from the existing industry practice where banks offer services only to their customers. As noted in an update, anyone can avail of the benefits of ICICI Bank’s digital solutions by simply downloading the new version of the InstaBIZ app.
Based on these insights, the firm has launched a digital ecosystem with open architecture by bundling banking services with offerings to help MSMEs.
MSMEs, who are customers of other banks, can avail of a host of services from the bank’s digital ecosystem by logging in as a ‘Guest’ in the new version of InstaBIZ. One of the services offered is the sanction of instant and paperless overdraft facility up to USD 32,675. Named ‘InstaOD Plus’, the proposition enables customers of any bank to avail of an overdraft instantly through a few clicks either on the new version of InstaBIZ or CIB.
Customers of ICICI Bank can ‘activate the OD into their current account instantly while customers of other banks can do so after opening of a current account with the bank digitally through Video KYC.
Another facility being offered is instant opening of a current account digitally. The end-to-end paperless process leverages the bank’s APIs that auto fill the account opening form and validate PAN/ Aadhaar number instantly and allows opening of account through Video KYC.
ICICI Bank has tied up with various partners to eliminate the need of MSMEs to coordinate with multiple experts to fulfill their varied requirement.
These partners include India Filings (for business compliances and registrations), IndiaMART (listing of business), Airtel (connectivity and business communications), ClearTax (tax filing and advisory), Zoho Books (accounting solutions), Global Linker (business networking and digital store management), Sherlock.ai (digital marketing and data analytics).
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions