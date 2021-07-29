|
IBM, SAP to drive cloud adoption within financial services

Thursday 29 July 2021 14:28 CET | News

SAP has decided to onboard two of its finance and data management solutions to IBM Cloud for Financial Services to help accelerate IBM cloud adoption within the financial services industry, says IBS Intelligence.

The partnership will help companies address the industry’s stringent compliance, security, and resiliency requirements while supporting business transformation and innovation for financial services institutions. As banks and insurers balance the need to deliver innovative services and meet the industry’s strict security and compliance requirements, hybrid cloud environments have become increasingly important. To fuel industry-wide innovation, IBM introduced the IBM Cloud for Financial Services with built-in security and compliance controls that help companies minimise risk and regulatory barriers impeding IT landscape modernisation, transformation, and innovation.

IBM Cloud for Financial Services offers a secured, purpose-built environment for financial services institutions to transact with their technology partners and fintechs. By onboarding to the cloud service, clients can adopt onboarded SAP offerings while addressing their regulatory and compliance standards. Supported by a growing ecosystem of partners and fintechs, the cloud platform is designed to speed customers’ business transformation by addressing risk in the supply chain for FIs and unlock new revenue opportunities.


Keywords: cloud services, partnership, compliance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
