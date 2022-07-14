Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

iBanFirst cooperates with fintech ACE

Thursday 14 July 2022 13:09 CET | News

Germany-based financial service provider iBanFirst has announced cooperating with fintech ACE Alternatives, which focuses on the management of alternative investments. 

ACE Alternatives is an alternative investment management outsourcing company. Clients in venture capital, private equity, real estate funds, renewable energy, and infrastructure can use their integrated service package, which includes payment processing, currency and foreign exchange hedging, as well as middle and back office fund administration.

IBANFirst enables global SMEs to expand while streamlining day-to-day company processes. The financial services company has developed a platform that allows for safe transactions in a variety of currencies. Finance teams may send and receive payments in over 30 different currencies while avoiding currency risk.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, investment, payment processing, financial services, digital currency
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: iBanFirst
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

iBanFirst

|
Discover all the Company news on iBanFirst and other articles related to iBanFirst in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like