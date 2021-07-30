|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

HSBC online banking app experiences outages

Friday 30 July 2021 13:27 CET | News

HSBC’s app and internet banking has stopped working for some of its customers, the bank has said, according to The Independent.

Users reported that they were unable to open the menus properly or make payments. The online chat system that is intended to help with problems was also unavailable. The issues appear to have begun at around 8:30am GMT and, although HSBC is currently showing no problems on its status page, the Downdetector website reveals thousands of reports across the UK. 

This outage tracker monitors social mentions around certain topics to detect when services go down across the world and is usually accurate, according to Express. So far, there has been no word regarding to what is causing the issues.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: HSBC, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like