HSBC launches an app to help clients' transit to online banking

Monday 1 March 2021 13:53 CET | News

UK-based HSBC Bank has launched an education app named HSBC@Home to help customers make the transition to online and mobile banking.

The program is designed to educate and upskill customers on a range of topics from digital tools and services to fraud and financial fitness. The sessions are delivered through live virtual webinars and are hosted by trained branch staff.

According to The Next Tech, more than 350 pros across HSBC UK branches have received training to provide the programme, and the bank has held approximately 200 sessions for clients up until now.


More: Link


Keywords: digital banking, product launch, financial services, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
