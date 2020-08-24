Hong Leong Bank rolls out digital banking platform for young digital natives

The platform assists young savers to take charge of their own pocket money and savings and parents to cultivate a responsible financial lifestyle in their children from a young age. The HLB Pocket Connect is available for HLB 3-In-1 Junior Account customers in a mobile app and teaches young users the value of money and good money habits through its proprietary Earn, Save and Spend interactive features.
Under the Earn feature, parents can set tasks or goals and reward their children with extra pocket money when they complete them. As the account comes with reloadable Junior Debit Card for children to Spend, parents can monitor and control their children’s pocket-money spending. Furthermore, they can set spending limits, control where and what their children can spend on as well as monitor real-time spend of their children.
