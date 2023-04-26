Holland & Barrett implements Trustly's Open Banking payment method to UK online store

Customers can now pay directly from their bank account during checkout. Holland & Barrett reportedly is the first major ecommerce partner for Trustly in the UK since its acquisition of Open Banking platform provider Ecospend. By implementing Trustly's services, Holland & Barrett hopes to address payment challenges such as refunds, reconciliation, and rising payment costs. The integration was made possible by Trustly's long-term relationship with Adyen, Holland & Barrett's payment gateway provider, according to ffnews.com.
According to Trustly's Chief Product Officer, Daniel Hecker, this partnership with Holland & Barrett will provide customers with easier and improved payment solutions while also supporting the retailer's growth. He notes that UK retailers are increasingly turning to account-to-account payments, as they modernise their payment methods and checkout technology.
Jonathan Haywood, Director of Omnichannel Customer Development at Holland & Barrett, highlights the company's significant daily transaction volume and its commitment to providing great service to customers. He praises Trustly's solution for its effectiveness and expects rapid adoption of the technology, according to Fintech Finance News.
Trustly's Open Banking-based payment method reportedly is a secure and convenient alternative to traditional payment methods. It leverages the UK's Open Banking regulations to allow customers to initiate payments directly from their bank accounts, eliminating the need for intermediaries such as card issuers. Trustly's technology is widely used in the European ecommerce market, and the company continues to expand its global footprint.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions