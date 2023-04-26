Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Holland & Barrett implements Trustly's Open Banking payment method to UK online store

Wednesday 26 April 2023 14:54 CET | News

Holland & Barrett, a health and wellness retailer in the UK, has integrated Trustly's Open Banking-based payment method into its online store, according to Fintech Finance News

 

Holland & Barrett integrated Trustly's Open Banking-based payment method into its online store, according to Fintech Finance News.

 

Customers can now pay directly from their bank account during checkout. Holland & Barrett reportedly is the first major ecommerce partner for Trustly in the UK since its acquisition of Open Banking platform provider Ecospend. By implementing Trustly's services, Holland & Barrett hopes to address payment challenges such as refunds, reconciliation, and rising payment costs. The integration was made possible by Trustly's long-term relationship with Adyen, Holland & Barrett's payment gateway provider, according to ffnews.com.

According to Trustly's Chief Product Officer, Daniel Hecker, this partnership with Holland & Barrett will provide customers with easier and improved payment solutions while also supporting the retailer's growth. He notes that UK retailers are increasingly turning to account-to-account payments, as they modernise their payment methods and checkout technology.

Jonathan Haywood, Director of Omnichannel Customer Development at Holland & Barrett, highlights the company's significant daily transaction volume and its commitment to providing great service to customers. He praises Trustly's solution for its effectiveness and expects rapid adoption of the technology, according to Fintech Finance News.

Trustly's Open Banking-based payment method reportedly is a secure and convenient alternative to traditional payment methods. It leverages the UK's Open Banking regulations to allow customers to initiate payments directly from their bank accounts, eliminating the need for intermediaries such as card issuers. Trustly's technology is widely used in the European ecommerce market, and the company continues to expand its global footprint.

More about Trustly

In February 2023, Sweden-based digital A2A transaction platform Trustly announced its partnership with booking platform Bokadirekt for instant payments. Earlier that month, payment orchestration platform APEXX Global partnered with the digital A2A transactions platform to offer merchants the latter’s recurring payment method. At the beginning of February 2023, Trustly partnered with Cross River and online gaming operator PointsBet to provide players Instant Payouts across the US.
The largest piece of news concerning Trustly in 2023 probably was when it announced it acquired UK-based Open Banking payments platform Ecospend, following FCA approval.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Open Banking payments, instant payments, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Trustly
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Trustly

|
Discover all the Company news on Trustly and other articles related to Trustly in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like