Hibret Bank and Mastercard launch Prepaid Hibir Mastercard Services

Hibret Bank, together with Mastercard, has announced the launch of the Prepaid Hibir Mastercard services, aiming to enhance digital financial inclusion in Ethiopia.
According to the announcement, this service is designed to offer customers convenience and security in international card banking experiences, enabling them to access and utilise foreign currency for overseas travels and international transactions wherever Mastercard is accepted.
The Prepaid Hibir Mastercard has a dual-interface feature supporting both contact and contactless transactions, making it a convenient financial tool for both ATM withdrawals and point-of-sale purchases.
Moreover, the card also has a reloadable feature allowing customers to top up funds at any Hibret Bank branch as needed, providing a secure and user-friendly solution to meet the evolving needs of customers engaging in foreign trade, travel, and other cross-border transactions.
