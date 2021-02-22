|
Heritage Bank taps EY for Open Banking solution

Monday 22 February 2021 13:32 CET | News

Heritage Bank has teamed up with EY Australia to kickstart its Open Banking capabilities.

Through the partnership, Heritage Bank will be able to use EY team'sconsulting capabilities and cloud-hosted EY Fuse Open Banking platform to boost its open banking initiative.

Peter Lock, Heritage Bank CEO, said it is crucial move for the bank to partner with an institution that has "rock solid" infrastructure in the Open Banking space.

Lock believes that the goal of Open Banking is to promote greater competition and create new services and products for Australian consumers.

With the new system, he said that consumers will be able to find better deals that fit and further their financial needs.


Keywords: Heritage Bank, EY, Open Banking, Australia
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Australia
