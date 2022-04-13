HCL Technologies expands partnership with Avaloq

HCL will now develop a lifecycle management centre for Avaloq clients and invest in ongoing training and development for HCL teams working with Avaloq products. These investments will combine HCL’s deep domain knowledge in financial services with Avaloq’s expertise in digital wealth management technology, to accelerate innovation across the industry.
The new lifecycle management centre will harness HCL’s digital transformation execution framework (FENIX 2.0) and next-generation AI and automation (DRYiCE) products to drive efficiency. HCL is upskilling its wealth management teams globally by enrolling them in specialised training from the Avaloq Academy and building programme-specific competencies. Alongside HCL’s wealth and asset management solutions, this expanded partnership will enable more financial institutions to leverage Avaloq’s innovative technology and services on their digitalisation journey.
