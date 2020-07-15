Sections
News

GT Software launches Open Banking SmartBridge

Wednesday 15 July 2020 10:38 CET | News

GT Software has launched the Open Banking SmartBridge, which will provide banks with a way to connect their legacy IT systems to third-party apps and services.

The Open Banking SmartBridge allows users without mainframe experience to build and maintain integrations through a drag and drop platform. Therefore, this technology connects core systems with open banking standards and APIs, allowing banks to integrate fintechs and their legacy systems using industry-standard APIs.

For inbound calls, third-parties have instant mainframe access to look up balances or verify account information and initiate transactions directly from legacy apps. SmartBridge also allows for real-time outbound calls from COBOL and PL/I applications to KYC, AML, and fraud-detection systems without writing any code.


More: Link


Keywords: GT Software, open banking, SmartBridge, technology, banks, IT, TPP, mobile app, APIs, fintechs, transactions, COBOL, PL/I, KYC, AML, fraud
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
