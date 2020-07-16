Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Global Processing Services partners with fintech sync.

Thursday 16 July 2020 11:24 CET | News

Global Processing Services (GPS) has partnered with UK-based fintech, sync., to power the payments processing function of sync.’s debit cards. 

sync.’s smart payments service will support multi-currency current accounts that allow for currency conversions, user-to-user transfers, national and international bank transfers, and real-time tracking. Users will be able to open accounts in the currency of their choice, transferring and spending funds in more than 30 currencies, and aggregating all of their external financial bank accounts in one app.

GPS will work with sync. as its payments processor by providing connectivity to the payments ecosystem, including the Scheme and the card bureau, and allowing users to spend money at home and abroad. The partnership will also allow sync. to launch and scale in the UK and Europe. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Global Processing Services, partnership, payments, sync., Europe, GPS, UK, fintech, debit cards, cards, user-to-user transfers, banks
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like