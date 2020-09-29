|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Germany-based Deposit Solutions enters US market

Tuesday 29 September 2020 16:02 CET | News

Deposit Solutions has launched its deposits platform in the US, introducing a new savings portal SaveBetter.com

The SaveBetter portal offers US banks national reach for distribution of their retail deposit products, thus providing Americans better user experience when shopping for FDIC-insured savings products. The platform brings an important innovation to the USD 16 trillion local deposit market. Retail deposits are a key funding source for US-based banks as they exhibit many positive behavioural characteristics, such as granularity and stability, according to the official press release. 

With SaveBetter.com, banks can distribute their retail deposit products beyond their local market to reach savers nationwide without relying on an institutional intermediary. By managing the whole operational execution of the funding process, including marketing and customer service, Deposit Solutions provides banks with a full service solution to gather retail deposits. Customers can deposit money on SaveBetter.com without having to open a new account with every bank. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Germany, Deposit Solutions, US, deposits platform, savings portal, SaveBetter.com, SaveBetter, banks, retail deposit, FDIC, user experience, savings products, local deposit market, funding source, bank account
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like