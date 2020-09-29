Germany-based Deposit Solutions enters US market

The SaveBetter portal offers US banks national reach for distribution of their retail deposit products, thus providing Americans better user experience when shopping for FDIC-insured savings products. The platform brings an important innovation to the USD 16 trillion local deposit market. Retail deposits are a key funding source for US-based banks as they exhibit many positive behavioural characteristics, such as granularity and stability, according to the official press release.
With SaveBetter.com, banks can distribute their retail deposit products beyond their local market to reach savers nationwide without relying on an institutional intermediary. By managing the whole operational execution of the funding process, including marketing and customer service, Deposit Solutions provides banks with a full service solution to gather retail deposits. Customers can deposit money on SaveBetter.com without having to open a new account with every bank.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions