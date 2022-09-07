GenoData partners with Fino to launch finDATA Cockpit

Germany-based IT service provider for cooperatives and the financial sector GenoData has partnered with the fintech fino.
GenoData offers solutions in the areas of data management, process management, and business intelligence. The data management "GDix" enables the company to leverage the potential of its data and, using its interface technology, further use the data for processes, analyses, and applications.
According to a GenoData representative, fino is known for its digital account switching and has knowledge of analysing payment flows, whereas GenoData specialises in managing data for the identification of customer needs as well as for data-driven interactions in sales. The partners are now aiming to bring these competencies together in the finDATA Cockpit solution. A fino representative adds that the finDATA-Cockpit is a solution that enables product suggestions for customers and relieves the consultants when preparing appointments, giving them more time to look after their customers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions