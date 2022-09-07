Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

GenoData partners with Fino to launch finDATA Cockpit

Wednesday 7 September 2022 13:43 CET | News

Germany-based IT service provider for cooperatives and the financial sector GenoData has partnered with the fintech fino.


GenoData offers solutions in the areas of data management, process management, and business intelligence. The data management "GDix" enables the company to leverage the potential of its data and, using its interface technology, further use the data for processes, analyses, and applications.

fino develops products and services that optimise business processes in the field of finance. Customers are offered management of their invoices, account information, and payment flows. Financial institutes, on the other hand, can offer their customers fast, modern solutions with fino products. Customers and partners include savings banks, VR banks, Commerzbank, DATEV, Eurowings, and Schufa.

The partnership

The result of their cooperation is called finDATA-Cockpit, a new solution based on artificial intelligence that uses the account transactions stored in GenoData's GDix CRM system in real-time. As a result, financial advisors will receive an overview, available as an encrypted PDF file, of the financial situation of the customer, which saves time when preparing appointments. Business and private customers, in turn, can save time through the digital process and receive suitable product recommendations.

 

Consent to use data

With the integration of fino-Cockpit into the GDix solution, the available sales data from the CRM system is called up by the consultant after the customer has given their consent. By entering the Netkey and after successful legitimation, the data can also be transferred to the fino cockpit via the PSD2 interface. The transaction data is analysed using the software solution fino-Cockpit and the result is then displayed in the GDix solution. Advisors thus receive a comprehensive insight into the financial situation of their customers, including income and expenditure, information on their liquidity and capital formation.

Aim of the cooperation

According to a GenoData representative, fino is known for its digital account switching and has knowledge of analysing payment flows, whereas GenoData specialises in managing data for the identification of customer needs as well as for data-driven interactions in sales. The partners are now aiming to bring these competencies together in the finDATA Cockpit solution. A fino representative adds that the finDATA-Cockpit is a solution that enables product suggestions for customers and relieves the consultants when preparing appointments, giving them more time to look after their customers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, banking, payment processing, financial data
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: fino, GenoData
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

fino

|

GenoData

|
Discover all the Company news on fino and other articles related to fino in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like