Galileo, Dave partner to launch Dave Banking

Friday 13 November 2020 14:39 CET | News

US-based Galileo has partnered with Dave to launch the Dave Banking product, an app-based spending account and debit card.

Dave selected Galileo's API platform as the technical backbone to deliver the product. Dave Banking offers customers a digital bank account and debit card with no overdraft fees, no minimum balance requirements and access to 32.000 MoneyPass ATMs.

Dave Banking is a bank account that help its customers automatically build credit history by reporting on-time rent and utility payments to the major credit bureaus.

Galileo, an API player for card issuing, virtual card solutions and digital banking, is a payments processing platform that works with fintechs, challenger banks, neobanks, financial services, and investment firms.


Keywords: Galileo, Dave, partnership, product launch, Dave Banking, API, digital bank, online banking, credit history, fintech
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
