News

FV Bank launches international online services

Friday 31 July 2020 13:57 CET | News

FV Bank has launched its online FV Bank, which will offer individual and business accounts to international clients through an online banking platform.

FV Bank will focus on providing online banking solutions to fintech customers including digital asset service providers seeking access to the US dollar and tailored to ecommerce and international trade.FV Bank has deployed a digital banking platform that is free from the constraints of legacy banking systems.

FV Bank will include a digital and automated onboarding system that leverages artificial intelligence, mobile phones, and machine learning to onboard customers. The platform takes a short video of customers, captures identity information, and provides automated screening against various sanctions and anti-money laundering (AML) systems. 


