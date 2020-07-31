FV Bank launches international online services

FV Bank will focus on providing online banking solutions to fintech customers including digital asset service providers seeking access to the US dollar and tailored to ecommerce and international trade.FV Bank has deployed a digital banking platform that is free from the constraints of legacy banking systems.
FV Bank will include a digital and automated onboarding system that leverages artificial intelligence, mobile phones, and machine learning to onboard customers. The platform takes a short video of customers, captures identity information, and provides automated screening against various sanctions and anti-money laundering (AML) systems.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions