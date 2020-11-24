FSS expands its digital payment capabilities in KSA

KSA is among the advanced digital payment economies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with growth propelled by a combination of strategic investments in building digital infrastructure and enabling regulatory policy framework. A proactive proponent of electronic payments, KSA has set an ambitious target to achieve 70% non-cash transactions by 2030, opening revenue opportunities for established banks as well as fintech players.
FSS has established a presence in the payment technology supplier market in the GCC, and its solutions are used by 40+ banks in the region. In KSA, the company currently works with acquirers and has signed deals with in-country channel partners to strengthen its go-to-market strategy. FSS says it is ready to support the shift from siloed product-centric banking to omni-channel, API-driven banking models, helping banks to collaborate with fintechs.
It also intends on offering merchants a unified platform for processing e-commerce and in-store transactions. The company offers an integrated portfolio of software products, hosted payment services and software solution. These can be aligned around KSA’s Vision 2030 project.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions