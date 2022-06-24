Subscribe
Freo launches its digital savings account

Friday 24 June 2022 14:24 CET | News

India-based neobanking platform Freo has launched its digital savings account ‘Freo Save’ in partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank

With this launch, it has become one of the first consumer neobanks in the country to provide full-stack neobanking products, including smart savings account, credit and payments products, cards, and wealth-growth products.

Freo’s digital savings account has been integrated with Equitas’ infrastructure on the Freo Save App and has UPI integration, making it a digital experience.

The launch of Freo Save in partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank is a step towards providing end-to-end financial products to the country’s millennials, digitally, and on the app.

Started as MoneyTap in 2016, Freo a credit-led neobank. Currently, Freo offers a wide range of financial products, including credit line, credit cards, EMI cards, deposits & savings, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) products in partnership with banks and financial institutions.

Freo Save will offer access to credit and shopping and through its partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank. 


More: Link


