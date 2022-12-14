Subscribe
News

French fintech Silvr expands to Germany and cooperates with the DFKP 

Wednesday 14 December 2022 15:25 CET | News

France-based fintech Silvr has announced preparations to enter the German market. 

Silvr uses AI-supported analyses to forecast the future business development of companies. By offering European entrepreneurs an "as-a-service" financing model, Revenue Based Financing (RBF), Silvr is allowing companies to finance themselves quickly. These companies can keep 100% of their capital and obtain a repayment according to their turnover to meet their need for flexibility.


Cooperation with DFKP

To this end, ING Germany will cooperate with the financier DFKP, an intermediary for corporate financing in Germany. The aim is to make it easier and more accessible for digital companies to raise capital in the future. This is particularly important for SMEs, seeing as cash flow optimisation is of great importance for these companies.


It should then be possible to receive financing approvals within 24 hours. The Deutsche Firmenkredit Partner (DFKP) has been financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Germany since 2019. According to a DFKP representative, their financing consultants currently have access to financing products from over 100 banks and specialist financiers.


As a DFKP representative explains, Silvr will receive pre-checked financing inquiries from DFKP’s corporate financing platform, and in return, they will expand their range of services to include a financing solution specialised in growth companies. These are Silvr’s first steps in Germany in order to establish itself in the local market in the long term.

DFKP’s offers

The concept of DFKP is based on technology-based advice and on the DFKP finance engine, which covers the further process up to data transmission to potential lenders. The engine includes elements designed to make the financing process scalable, including a lending database, rating and interest rate monitor, account and balance sheet analysis, document manager, and automated data transfer via API. For the loan application, a credit potential analysis is carried out on the basis of current income statements and balance sheet figures. The result shows the possible credit volume as well as alternative financing options. 

DFKP partners with ING Germany

Recently, DFKP connected ING Germany, its first major bank, to its proprietary banking API. The aim is for the bank to receive pre-checked inquiries from DFKP financing advice directly in its credit analysis within a few seconds. This cooperation is also new for ING Germany, seeing as it has not yet had an API connection to an independent financing platform.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, expansion, banking, financial services, financing , SMEs
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Silvr
Countries: France, Germany
