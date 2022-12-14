French fintech Silvr expands to Germany and cooperates with the DFKP 

Silvr uses AI-supported analyses to forecast the future business development of companies. By offering European entrepreneurs an "as-a-service" financing model, Revenue Based Financing (RBF), Silvr is allowing companies to finance themselves quickly. These companies can keep 100% of their capital and obtain a repayment according to their turnover to meet their need for flexibility.
Recently, DFKP connected ING Germany, its first major bank, to its proprietary banking API. The aim is for the bank to receive pre-checked inquiries from DFKP financing advice directly in its credit analysis within a few seconds. This cooperation is also new for ING Germany, seeing as it has not yet had an API connection to an independent financing platform.
