News

FIS integrates ClearEdge solution

Wednesday 19 August 2020 11:20 CET | News

 

FIS has announced a subscription-based core banking solution that speeds and simplifies access to the technology banks need to serve the needs of their customers.

Called ClearEdge, the new solution offers community banks a pre-integrated, comprehensive bundle of technologies for operating a bank. Qualifying banks can choose from pre-defined, pre-priced bundled solutions comprising a range of core processing, payments processing, digital functionality, image and item processing, decision intelligence and regulatory compliance technologies.

Many of the solutions included in ClearEdge bundles are covered by FIS’ service level agreement (SLA) which protects clients in the event of certain service outages.


