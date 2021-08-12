|
FirstBank expands partnership with Jack Henry to digitise lending

Thursday 12 August 2021 11:35 CET | News

Jack Henry Lending has announced that the USD 11.9 billion-asset FirstBank has expanded its partnership with Jack Henry.

FirstBank selected the company’s digital commercial loan platform to create efficiencies while digitising the experience for both borrowers and lenders. FirstBank developed its list of requirements for a new platform based on conversations with frontline lenders. They wanted to streamline and standardise the process, digitise workflows, and enhance reporting to boost transparency and data integrity.

Jack Henry met those needs, providing the bank with a platform that will create a digital and user-cantered experience for all involved. The bank already partners with Jack Henry for its core system, digital banking and payments solutions, while Jack Henry also hosts the bank’s IT infrastructure in its private cloud environment. 


