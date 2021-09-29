First National Bank of Manchester selects Finastra for core banking upgrades

Fusion Phoenix will serve as a differentiator and engine for growth for FNBM. As a core built entirely on Microsoft technology, residing in the Microsoft Azure cloud, Fusion Phoenix will enable FNBM to integrate new technologies. Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud open developer platform and FusionStore, will give the bank the ability to add services from third party fintechs.
The open core integrates with other Finastra solutions already used by the bank, including Fusion Digital Banking, Fusion LaserPro, Fusion CreditQuest and others. Because of this, it provides a 360-degree view of the customer, including account holder exposure, contact history, loan balances, or account alerts.
