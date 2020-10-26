|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

First Horizon Bank launches NCR D3 digital banking platform

Monday 26 October 2020 14:43 CET | News

US-based First Horizon Bank, formerly First Tennessee Bank, has launched the NCR D3 platform to provide its consumers and businesses with a digital banking experience.

The bank has recently migrated clients to the digital platform, hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and managed by NCR.

NCR’s Digital Banking solution consists of the NCR DI platform for community banks and credit unions and NCR D3 platform for large FIs. The bank is leveraging the NCR D3 platform for businesses, helping to deliver the personalised service and capabilities small businesses require to manage their financial activity and wellness.

NCR Corporation is a provider of banking and commerce solutions. It provides enterprise-led software and services in the financial, retail, and hospitality industries.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: First Horizon Bank, NCR, AWS, NCR D3, product launch, NCR DI, US, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like