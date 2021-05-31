|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

First Hawaiian Bank introduces MX Helios-powered mobile app

Monday 31 May 2021 13:11 CET | News

First Hawaiian Bank in the US has launched MX Helios-powered mobile app as part of its digital banking strategy.

The new mobile banking app is equipped with different features to drive customer engagement. Customers can manage their bank accounts, credit cards, loans, investments through the platform. They can also gain personalised insights to manage their expenses and financial goals.

The mobile app is a component to their digital strategy which aims at providing tools that may help customers to manage and direct their financial lives.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, product launch, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like