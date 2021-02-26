First Boulevard raises USD 5 mln in seed funding

Part of its goal with the new capital involves building out a Black business marketplace, which will give its members Cash Back for Buying Black to help them earn up to 15% cash back when they spend money at Black-owned businesses. It also plans to use the money to expand its team, increase its customer base and grow its platform to offer fee-free debit cards, financial education, and on developing technology to help members automate their saving and wealth-building goals.
The company also recently announced a partnership with Visa, under which First Boulevard will pilot Visa’s new suite of crypto APIs. First Boulevard will also launch a First Boulevard Visa Debit card.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions