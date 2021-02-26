|
First Boulevard raises USD 5 mln in seed funding

Monday 1 March 2021 13:46 CET | News

US-based startup, First Boulevard, has raised USD 5 million in seed funding from Barclays, Anthemis and a group of angel investors.

Part of its goal with the new capital involves building out a Black business marketplace, which will give its members Cash Back for Buying Black to help them earn up to 15% cash back when they spend money at Black-owned businesses. It also plans to use the money to expand its team, increase its customer base and grow its platform to offer fee-free debit cards, financial education, and on developing technology to help members automate their saving and wealth-building goals.

The company also recently announced a partnership with Visa, under which First Boulevard will pilot Visa’s new suite of crypto APIs. First Boulevard will also launch a First Boulevard Visa Debit card.


