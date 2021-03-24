|
Finzly, Fintel to create digital growth solution for banks

Wednesday 24 March 2021

Finzly has announced its partnership with Fintel Connect to create a digital growth solution for bank partners.

Fintel Connect's solution provides financial services companies and fintechs with a channel for new customer growth. The team is on a mission to support financial services businesses in growing their digital footprints.

To maximise accessibility for bank partners, Finzly and Fintel deliver a packaged solution with an integration that is readily available for those wishing to opt in.


