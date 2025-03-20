Subscribe
News

Fintech startup Uala secures USD 66 million in extended Series E funding

Friday 21 March 2025

Fintech startup Uala has announced the rise of USD 66 million in its extended Series E funding round, bringing its value to USD 2.75 billion.

Following this announcement, the Latin American neobank will leverage the funds in order to accelerate its development strategy and financial ecosystem. The investment also underscores the commitment to accelerating its overall expansion in the regions of Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia while continuing to develop optimised and secure digital financial services. 

In addition, Uala will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on Uala’s USD 66 million Series E funding round

The investment was led by Allianz X, and it is set to focus on expanding access to credit and financial inclusion for customers and businesses in the region. At the same time, the additional sum follows the initial USD 300 million round closed in November 2024, with participation from TelevisaUnivision, a media company. 

According to officials of Uala, the new funding is expected to unlock new opportunities in the insurtech space by leveraging shared expertise, resources, and cutting-edge technology in cooperation with Allianz. This strategy is expected to drive mutual growth and accelerate market expansion across the Latin American region. At the same time, this process aims to further optimise and accelerate the company’s commitment to providing innovative financial solutions, as well as optimise its customer experience in an ever-evolving landscape. 


Source: Link


Keywords: funding, investment, banking, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Uala
Countries: Latin America
Uala

Industry Events

