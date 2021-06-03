Fintech Lightyear launches, grabs USD 1.5 mln investment

Set to start rolling out in Q3 2021, Lightyear marries multi-currency accounts with unlimited access to global markets so customers can invest freely without hidden fees or charges. Lightyear, founded by early Wise (formerly TransferWise) employees, enters the retail investment landscape in Europe, combining a low barrier to entry with a global mindset.
Lightyear was born out of the barriers of high fees, hidden costs, and the complicated nature of some investing products on the market. The USD 1.5 million pre-seed funding is led by the co-founder of Wise and the co-founder of Teleport as the first portfolio investment of their recently formalised partnership to invest in early-stage European businesses, alongside other lead investor, the co-founder of Skype. The round also welcomes a cohort of angel investors and industry experts.
